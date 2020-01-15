Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

