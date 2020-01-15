Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.65. Micron Solutions shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 200 shares.

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

