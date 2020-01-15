MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $367.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $91,668.00 and $367.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03864227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00189282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 525,733,188 coins and its circulating supply is 175,733,187 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.