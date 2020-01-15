Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading Down 1.6%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.52, approximately 1,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

