MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.38

Shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and traded as low as $52.82. MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 8,478 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSBHY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.81.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

