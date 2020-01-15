MOAC Price Hits $0.23 (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. MOAC has a total market cap of $14.22 million and approximately $25,248.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MOAC has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One MOAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $5.60 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOAC Profile

MOAC (MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MOAC is moac.io . The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

