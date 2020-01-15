Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Shares Up 0.1%

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00, 113 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $59.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.