Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Trading 12.1% Higher

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) traded up 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $28.43, 419,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,164,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 6,365 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $88,027.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,939.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 66,666 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,133,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,475 shares of company stock worth $2,851,495 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.