Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterates Buy Rating for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CROX opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $11,171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,824.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 303,794 shares during the period.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

