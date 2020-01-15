Monument Capital Management Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,272,485,000 after purchasing an additional 402,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.33.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

