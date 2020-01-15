MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MOR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €122.71 ($142.69).

ETR:MOR opened at €118.70 ($138.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -39.02. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 12 month high of €131.00 ($152.33). The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.63.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

