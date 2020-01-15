Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,726.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3,762.0% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 125,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.41. 1,262,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.44 and a 12-month high of $182.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

