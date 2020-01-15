Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Albemarle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,445. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $93.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

