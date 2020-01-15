Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.85. 842,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,681. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.14 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.83.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

