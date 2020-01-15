Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $440,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,634 shares of company stock worth $5,440,918 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,100. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.26. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 target price on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

