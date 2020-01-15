Moseley Investment Management Inc. Makes New $994,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. 13,064,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,735,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

