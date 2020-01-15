Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,014,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.14. 2,270,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.12 and a 200-day moving average of $294.98. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $248.72 and a 52 week high of $331.20. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

