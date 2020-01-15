Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Trading Down 0.9%

Mountview Estates plc (LON:MTVW)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as £116.23 ($152.89) and last traded at £116.50 ($153.25), 49 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at £117.50 ($154.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of $454.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is £116.45 and its 200 day moving average is £105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 68.06.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 361.10 ($4.75) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Core Portfolio and Residential Investments. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.