Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.19.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$9.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.35. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$7.30 and a twelve month high of C$13.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.85%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

