MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given $12.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Shares of MVC Capital stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 15,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,363. The stock has a market cap of $165.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $9.65.
MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 4.51%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.00%.
MVC Capital Company Profile
MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.
