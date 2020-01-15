MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given $12.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in MVC Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MVC Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in MVC Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 357,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in MVC Capital by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in MVC Capital by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVC Capital stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 15,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,363. The stock has a market cap of $165.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.00%.

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

