Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.82, 1,447,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,687,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on NK. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $482.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 164,604.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nantkwest by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 280,108 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

