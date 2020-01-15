National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

National Retail Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Retail Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 128.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.05. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

