National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $35.06. 312,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.