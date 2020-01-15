Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $128-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.00 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.44-0.50 EPS.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.69. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NTUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $471,380.00. Also, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $283,271.40. Insiders have sold a total of 29,360 shares of company stock worth $965,465 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

