Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Update

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 889,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLS. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital cut shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Nautilus stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. 2,006,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.99. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 14.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 148.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 74,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter worth $110,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

