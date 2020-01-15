Neblio Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005272 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Kucoin and Binance. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $111,806.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023085 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,930,997 coins and its circulating supply is 15,314,598 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

