Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Neo Performance Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:NOPMF)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18, approximately 426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72.

About Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF)

Neo Performance Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

