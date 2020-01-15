Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $337.93. 214,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,716. The stock has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

