NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $2,462,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. 364,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,732. The stock has a market cap of $793.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. NetGear has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetGear will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

