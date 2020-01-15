Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Neurometrix stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Neurometrix has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. On average, analysts expect that Neurometrix will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 18th.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

