Neutral Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $81,344.00 and approximately $47,173.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

NUSD is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

