New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,226 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.91. 2,478,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $133.16 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

