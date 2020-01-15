New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Invests $203,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,044. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $59.21 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.598 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

