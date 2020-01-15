New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,169,000 after acquiring an additional 452,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,901 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 368.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after acquiring an additional 348,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.