New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.59. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

