New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes $9.60 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.6% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,000,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,895,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.43. 2,947,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,014. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.