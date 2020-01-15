New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 954 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 954 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,859,000 after acquiring an additional 369,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.39.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

