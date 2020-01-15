New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in PPG Industries by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.72.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.41 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

