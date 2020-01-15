Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Stake Raised by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. 3,610,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

