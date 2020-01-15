Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. TH Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

BABA stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.06. 10,064,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,827,234. The company has a market capitalization of $572.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

