Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. 1,546,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,694. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.