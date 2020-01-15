Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.28. 7,451,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

