Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 888.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 984.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 62,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.22. 429,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $96.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1956 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

