Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New $554,000 Investment in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

BATS:EMTL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. 4,024 shares of the company were exchanged. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.

