Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 200 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.97. 10,158,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,124. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.