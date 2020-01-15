Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 310 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

