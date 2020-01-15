Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for about 3.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,110. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.52. 5,997,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,392,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

