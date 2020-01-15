Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

Newron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $133.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system in Italy and internationally. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

