Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,900 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 90,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,457. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nexa Resources by 33.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

