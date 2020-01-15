Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextdecade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Get Nextdecade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $710.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of -0.20. Nextdecade has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Nextdecade will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nextdecade by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextdecade by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Nextdecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nextdecade by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.